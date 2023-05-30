Richard Small Thomas Small Richard Thomas Small (95) was born in Boise, Idaho to Robert Eli and Minnie Ethel Grisham Small on July 17, 1927, and passed quietly, surrounded by family, at his son's home in Rigby, Idaho. He was the youngest, and last surviving child of the family. He had three brothers: Earnest, Earl, and Robert and two sisters, Mildred, and Mary.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Nancy Perkes Nilson, Sandy, UT. His children: Sally (Ron Harper) Ninilchik, AK; Rodney (Janna) Preston, ID; Samuel (Marilyn) Hyrum, UT; Sidney (Delene) Cedar City, UT; Brenda (Chris Cook - deceased) Ogden, UT; Rhea (Ralph Nielson) Sharon, ID; JoLene (Andrew Herzog) Hyrum, UT; Stanley (Stephne) Rigby, ID; Theodore (Antioco Carrillo) Las Vegas, NV and stepchildren Alan Jensen (Wendy) Malta, ID; Bruce Jensen (Rosemary - Deceased & Suzan) Salt Lake City, UT; Laurie Jensen Roy, UT; Mark Jensen (Deceased); Matt Jensen (Mary) Ovid, ID; and Scott Jensen (JoAnn) Ovid, ID and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lenore Loveland Small, second wife Carma Mattson Jensen Small, eldest son Richard Thomas II, and grandchildren: Jennifer Reese, Lavious Small, Steve Serious, Brittany Andrews, Cameron J. Nez, Dakota Baulder, Shane Gardner and David Harper.
