Michelle Sluznis Charlene Sluznis It is with great sadness that the family of Michelle Charlene Sluznis, announce the passing of their beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello Idaho on March 26, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1944 in New York, New York to John and Emily Mustaine, who both preceded her in death. Michelle was one of 4 children and at a young age found a passion for raising animals that would remain with her throughout her life. Michelle married Stan Sluznis on August 11, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada but resided in Southern California. Michelle would later give birth to 4 children before eventually moving to Idaho where they would raise their family. She was a loving mother and was often quoted as saying that her children were her greatest accomplishment. Michelle moved back to California for a period where she enjoyed raising a variety of farm animals. During this time she began working as a care giver at The Wellington in Laguna Hills which highlighted her caring and compassionate nature. In 2010, Stan and Michelle moved back to Pocatello, Idaho where she would eventually start her own business making a variety of bath products using the milk from her own goats. In addition to her love of animals, she enjoyed camping, gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. She was a devoted servant of Jehovah and a faithful member of her congregation with the Jehovah's Witnesses. Michelle is survived by her husband Stan, her children; Stephen, Kellie Powell [Rick], Kathryn Rowley [Michael], Edward, her siblings; Suzanne, Deborah and David, her grandchildren; Brandon, Christian, Cameron, Corey, Courtney, Ian, Chance and Colton, her great grandchildren; Vinnie, Enzo, Connor, Leo, Avett and Grayson. She will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews as well as other extended family and dear friends. Services will be announced at a later date. Please share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com Share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com
