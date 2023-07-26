Frances Margaret MarshallSlayton

Frances Slayton Margaret Marshall Slayton In her 99 plus years on this earth, Frances "Fritz" Slayton had a full life as an avid gardener, graceful skier, active follower of local and national politics, inveterate card and rummy cube player, family genealogist and matriarch. She loved a good story, and laughter with friends and family. Fritz was a gracious, classy lady and a lot of fun. As one grandson wrote, she was a pillar of strength, humor, and humility to all who knew her... the fabric of our family's tapestry." Longtime Blackfoot resident Frances Slayton expired on July 10, 2023.

Fritz was born January 15, 1924 to Michael N. and Florence M. (Magoteaux) Marshall in Idaho Falls. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Majoring in dietetics, Frances attended the University of Idaho where she was active in intramural sports and was invited to the leadership societies for women her sophomore, junior, and senior years. She graduated from the U of I in 1945.

