Barry Skinner Skinner Barry Ellis Skinner, 69; of Soda Springs passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Noon at the Soda Springs Bailey Creek LDS Chapel (361 S. 3rd E.). Family will visit with friends on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery. Condolences and memories of Barry can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
