Edward "Butch" Simmons Jr. Emanuel Simmons Jr. Edward (Butch) Emanuel Simmons Jr. returned to our Heavenly Father on Thursday April 21, 2022 after battling Multiple Sclerosis and dementia, surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1938 in Pocatello Idaho to Edward and Margarette Simmons, the second of four children and the first boy. Butch graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956. He served his country in the US Navy. He married Barbara Havin on June 27, 1959 and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with 7 children, 5 girls and 2 boys. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including: Stake Mission President, Counselor in the Bishopric, and Young Men's President (which was his greatest love). Ed enjoyed mountain biking, snow skiing, working out, and repairing cars. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially camping in Island Park at Macks Inn. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Elmer and Treva Havin, his sister Joan Clawson, his son Scott Simmons, and his triplet grandsons Brandon, Nicholas, Joshua Clark, and great-grandson Fisher Betty. He is survived by his wife, 2 siblings Robert (Diane) Simmons, Cheryl (Ralph) Sherwood. His children Debbie Simmons, Lynda (Michael) Clark, Pam (Brent) Carlson, Denise (Craig) Perkins, Becky (Jim) Burmester, and Doug Simmons. 18 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing Thursday April 28, 2022 at 6-8 pm at Wilks Funeral Home. 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will be held Friday April 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the LDS church at 300 E. Chapel St with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Following the funeral there will be graveside services at Restlawn Cemetery 1520 S. 5th Avenue. Ed's family would like to thank the Encompass hospice team for the remarkable care and support they gave him during the last months of his life. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
