Katherine Silverstein

Katherine Silverstein Silverstein Katherine "Katie Bugg" Helen Nicole Silverstein (Pearcy) 29, of Bozeman, Montana, formerly of Pocatello, ID left this world Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID. For full obituary visit wilksfuneralhome.com

