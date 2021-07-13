La Vada Siler Rose Siler La Vada Rose Siler, 90, passed away November 23, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Groveland Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Francis Siler. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
