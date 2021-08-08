Gail Siemen William Siemen "Make it a great day and keep your attitude in the altitude." Longtime Pocatello resident Gail William Siemen offered that advice to thousands of people over the years. And throughout his 85 years, he was wise enough to follow it himself as well. Gail was born on March 5, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to William A. and Viola (Kleinz) Siemen. At age 13, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where his dad managed a trailer court and his mother was a Unitarian minister. He attended North Phoenix High School and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball as well as hunting and fishing with his friend, Karl Coons. Gail's basketball skills progressed quickly, and after a year of Jr. College, he was offered scholarships to nine schools. He chose Idaho State University and as a 6'4" left-handed shooter, he helped lead the team to three consecutive Rocky Mountain Conference championships. He made the All-Star team in his final season, making the NCAA semifinals and twice playing against Seattle University and Elgin Baylor. Gail was also a standout pitcher for Idaho State's baseball team, and he was named to the ISU Sports Hall of Fame in 1985. It was in college that Gail met Nannette Burkhart. The two married in 1958 and both built careers in education. At various schools over the decades, Gail served as a PE, Health, History, and Geography teacher, a Vice Principal, and a Principal. By the time of his retirement in 1994, he had positively influenced the lives of literally thousands of young people. This was proven time and again over the years, when people would stop him on the street and remind him of their time as his student, sometimes in other states and countries! At home, Gail and Nan raised two sons - Brett and Kyle. The family spent summers traveling and enjoying outdoor adventures. Gail continued to be a lifetime hunter and fisherman, and also loved running rivers. Special adventures included family trips to Germany, the Oregon coast, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Sun Valley, as well as fishing excursions to Alaska. Gail passed away on July 21, 2021. He was a big man who lived a big life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nan, after a 63-year marriage! He is survived by sons Brett Siemen and Kyle Siemen (Essie), both of Pocatello, and granddaughter Rorie. A celebration of that life will be held on Sunday, August 29th from 3PM to 6PM at the Juniper Hills Country Club located at 6600 Bannock Hwy in Pocatello, Idaho. All are invited. In the meantime, more about Gail - and there's lots more - can be found at www.downardfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, a very appropriate gesture would be a small donation to the ISU Women's basketball Fast Break Club. https://app.mobile-cause.com/vf/fast-breakclub
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Home Repair Services