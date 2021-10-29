Richard Shutes Lee Shutes Richard was born in Miami, FL to Mary Carolyn Utterback and Maurice Richard Shutes. He moved to Vancouver, WA with his mother when he was 13. He graduated from Hudson Bay High School in 1968 where he was active in cheerleading, drama, and theater. He converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was baptized on 27 February 1971 and then served a two-year mission in the Sao Paolo, Brazil mission. He married Linda Marie Rademacher for time and all eternity on 8 June 1974 in the Oakland, CA temple. They were blessed with 4 very precocious sons, Matthew Jacob, Ryan Cristopher, Thayne Perry, and Brent Richard. Richard was active in coaching soccer for all of his son's youth soccer teams, which due to his love of sci-fi movies, were always named the Star Pirates. He also refereed soccer games before his sons were old enough to play. He loved dramas and musicals and was active in community theater productions. He enjoyed listening to musicals but especially Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables. Richard worked in the finance industry and later went back to school at Idaho State University graduating in 1992 with a degree in secondary teaching. He went on to teach math and science at Lincoln High School in Idaho Falls, ID until his retirement. He loved to listen to The Music and the Spoken Word on Sunday mornings before church and served in multiple positions in the church including in bishoprics and as a temple ordinance worker and two service missions. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Marie Shutes, sons Matthew Jacob (Stephanie) Shutes, Ryan Cristopher (Venessa) Shutes, Thayne Perry (Angela) Shutes, and Brent Richard Shutes, 16 grandchildren, brother Richard Maurice Shutes and sister Cissy Prestage. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Mia Shutes, and his mother and father.