Gloria Shufeldt Shufeldt Gloria Gorton Shufeldt came into this world in the early morning hours of January 12, 1926. She left us in the early morning hours of February 19, 2021. Gloria was the first daughter and third child born to Ralph and Rita Gorton in Soda Springs, Idaho. She attended school in Soda Springs and then in 1944, after graduation, she spent an adventurous summer in Philadelphia, PA, working for the International Radar Corporation, typing orders for US Armed Forces during World War II. In the fall of that year, she attended Stephens College for Women in Columbia, MO. 1945 saw Gloria coming home to the west that she loved so much by attending The University of Wyoming. Deciding academic life was not for her, and renewing an old acquaintance, led Gloria back to Soda Springs and marriage to Donald R. Shufeldt in June 1947. For the next 18 years, Don & Glo led the farming life and were blessed with 4 children: Sharon, Corkee (Norman) Rogers, Cindy, and Rick (Renee) Shufeldt . In June of 1965, the family moved to Jackson Hole, WY where Don and Gloria operated The Rawhide Motel. After Don's death, Gloria continued to operate the motel for another 14 years before selling and retiring. After 20 years of semi-retirement in a home just off the Teton Village Road, Gloria "downsized" and returned home to Idaho. This time she chose Pocatello and spent the next 16 years enjoying being near Corkee and Norman. Gloria was always curious, and curiosity led to many organizations being benefitted. She was involved with 4-H, Girl Scouts, VP of Soda Springs Golf Club, The Red Cross, Boy Scouts and Job's Daughters. She was a Past Matron of Golden Rod Chapter #64 Order of the Eastern Star, President of the Soroptimist Club of Jackson and Secretary of the Wyoming Motel-Hotel Association, Jackson. Gloria loved driving fast and had the best cars--she was a proud owner of Ralph Nader's nemesis, the Corvair. She sported around in a Camaro and had a blast driving her Datsun 280Z. Becoming a grandmother meant carseats and more sedate modes of transportation but even those she did with style (her black Cadillac was never not clean and shiny and ready to roar). Her gardens, through the years, were her pride and joy. She possessed a unique creative spirit that was meant for plants and flowers. Along with gardening, Gloria became quite an artist, leaving cherished paintings for her children and grandchildren. Another of her greatest gifts was cooking, recipes and hosting family dinners, to rival 5star restaurants! She loved books and was a voracious reader. Through the years she was a fisherwoman, golfer, volunteer, advice-giver, listener, and a cheerleader. Most of all, Gloria enjoyed her family and her many friends. She has been described as "feisty", "intimidating" and "classy." She should also be described as "loving, "creative" and "fair." She loved life! Gloria is survived by: daughters, Corkee (Norman) Rogers of Tetonia, Idaho and Cindy Ferrell of Pocatello, Idaho; son, Rick Shufeldt (Renee) of Ruidoso, New Mexico; 6 grandchildren and their spouses, Eric & Natalie Rogers, Novato, CA, Robin & Kevin Bernhart, Rio Rancho, NM, Aimee & Mike Crook, Jackson, WY, Aaron & Tiffany Ferrell, Pocatello, ID, Sierra & Zack Bomer, Pueblo, CO and Sam Shufeldt, Grand Prairie, TX; and 4 great-grandsons, Brandon & Cameron Crook, Hunter Bernhart and Josef Bomer. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Don; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Scott; her parents; brothers, Dick and Shoup; and sister, Carolyn. Viewing will be held March 12, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services. Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cornelison Funeral Home, Pocatello, ID with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, Soda Springs, ID. Donations can be made to Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Dr. One Northbrook Place, Site 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500 (Childrensheartfoundation.org) We want to acknowledge and thank the staff at Copper Summit Assisted Care where she resided the last years of her life. We could not have asked for a more loving and caring facility. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
