Dr. Steven Shipley Dale Shipley Dr. Steven Dale Shipley passed away at his home in Wentzville, MO on November 2, 2022 at the age of 76. He was born on July 26, 1946 in Gooding Idaho to James P Shipley, Sr. and Georgia Ann Shipley (nee Holland). He and his wife Coleen were married in Des Moines, Iowa on October 20 1972. They were married for 50 years. He is survived by his wife Coleen Shipley (nee Patrick) of Wentzville, Missouri; his three children, Chris (Marla) Joseph Shipley; Stefany (Marcus) Dale Seiler, and Lindsee Dale Travis; four brothers, Ronald (Debra) D. Shipley, James "June" (Sharolyn) P. Shipley, Jr., Stan (Anita) S. Shipley; three sisters, Linda (Irvin) L.Patterson, Sharon (Moe) A. Brooks, Carolyn (Mike) McCarty; six grandchildren, Blessing Taylor, Tyler Ramsay, Lauryn Ramsay, Mackenzee Travis, Lillee Travis, Griffin Travis; one great-granddaughter, Ka'Miley Cunningham. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Shane S. Shipley, and his mother-in-law and good friend, Loretta Patrick. Steven was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Warrenton, MO. He lovingly worked at the St. Louis Temple as an ordinance worker for many years. He attended the University of Tennessee where he obtained a Doctorate of Marketing and Management. He taught at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, Governors State University in University Park, IL, Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO, and Tarkio University in MO. Steven retired from National American University in Kansas City, MO where he was employed as Dean of Students and he was a golf coach at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, enjoyed playing golf and reading. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Memorials may be made to: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (vvmf.org). Services are entrusted to: Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, MO (pitmanfuneralhome.com)
