Margaret "Margy" Sherwood G. Sherwood The morning of April 27th (Margy) Margaret G. Sherwood of Pocatello, ID passed away at the age of 72. Margy was born to Dr. Delman and Lillian Smith in 1948 in San Rafael, CA. She grew up with her sister, Cathy and brother Danny. Margy attended UC Berkley after high school graduation to first pursue a career in teaching and then as a bookkeeper. In her younger years she was a pianist for the San Francisco Philharmonic. After divorcing her first husband, Margy met and married Bill Sherwood in 1984. In 1985 they were sealed together in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Temple in Manti, UT. Margy was known as a kind hearted person. The difficult times in her life made her one of the most understanding and loving friend to those around her. Margy is survived by her daughter Sundai, sons Phillip (Valerie) and Jeff (Rebecca), her seven grandsons, and eight great grandchildren. All of us are happy to know that Margy has been reunited with her husband Bill Sherwood, Her parents, and son Michael. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Margy will be cremated and a celebration of life will be conducted when all family and friends can come together again. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Peter Fort and Dr. Gabriela Anghel for their tireless work to help Margy. We also appreciate the Pocatello Emergency Services crew that responded and did their best to help her. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Wilksfuneralhome.com
