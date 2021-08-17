Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Shepherd Tarrel Elvin Shepherd Tarrel Elvin Shepherd, also known as "Terry" or "Shep" returned to his Heavenly home Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born July 19, 1940 to Elvin John and Lola Hulse Shepherd in Preston, Idaho. Terry married Barbara Sparrow on November 6, 1958 and were later sealed in the Logan Temple on March 8, 1967. For the majority of their marriage they lived in Dayton, Idaho where they raised their three children. Terry is survived by his son Wade (Fran) Shepherd, Olymphant, PA; daughter-in-law Allyson Bodily Wadsworth, Preston, ID; and a daughter Jodi (Mike) Balls of Meridian, ID. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, a son Heath, his parents and a brother Max. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Dayton LDS Chapel, 825 N. Westside Hwy., Dayton, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm and again prior to the service from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. A zoom link will be provided on his obituary at webbmortuary.com Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com