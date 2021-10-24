Barbara Shelton E. Shelton Barbara Eldeen Shelton, 83, passed away on October 18, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. Barbara was born on January 2, 1938 to Eldon and Esther Bailey in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the eldest of four children with brothers Ken, Brent and Byron. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Shelton, on July 14, 1956 at the Chapel of Transfiguration in Grand Teton National Park. Bob and Barbara enjoyed 65 years of marriage together and were always at each other's side. They raised five children; Karen, Joy, Jan, Greg and Jeff. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Barbara enjoyed working outside of the home. She had jobs at Jackson Lake Lodge, Purina Feed, and Garrett Freight Lines in Pocatello. After all her children started school, she was the office receptionist for Dr. David McCune for many years until she purchased Drew's Floral which she owned for ten years. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Holidays were especially important to her, and she always had their house decorated for whatever holiday was approaching. She enjoyed traveling to visit her family, playing cards, and enjoying the latest episode of General Hospital, which she always recorded so she could watch in her spare time. In her 30's she was very active in Beta Sigma Phi where she served as President of Chi Chapter. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Portneuf Medical Center, and being on Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary Board where she served a term as President. Barbara is survived by her husband Bob; daughters, Karen Johnson (Kirt) of Idaho Falls, ID, Joy Fisher (Marty Matthews) of Moscow, ID, and Jan Young (Mike) of McMinnville, OR; sons Greg Shelton (Shelli) of Green River, WY, and Jeff Shelton (Kim Kriner) of Grass Valley, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren Eric Jackson (Jenny) of Fayetteville, AR, Sara Floyd (Kenni) or Rogers, AR, Alicia Phelps (Doni) of Portland, OR, Chris Shelton (Samantha Worden) of Safford, AZ, Kevin Shelton (Raime Drake) of Green River, WY, Adam Young ( Jalyn Clark-Johnson) of McMinnville, OR, Sophie Shelton (Bryden Frisk) of Pocatello, ID and Maddie Shelton of Boise, Idaho. Great grandchildren, Emmett and Theo Jackson, Cooper and Caleb Floyd, and coming in November, Kendrick Phelps; Brothers Brent Bailey (Marie) of Lone Tree, CO and Byron Bailey (Janette) of Challis, ID. She is preceded in death by her father Eldon Bailey, mother Esther Bitton, Step father Clint Bitton, brother Ken Bailey, grandson Scott Young and son-in-law Doug Fisher. A celebration of life for Barbara will be held Tuesday, October 26th at 2:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Portneuf Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship Fund in care of Portneuf Auxiliary 777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Att: Karen Ruchti. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
