Martha Shaver Ann Shaver Martha Ann Eriksen Shaver, 86, with family by her side, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, after a short illness. She was born in 1934 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Ingeborg and Snorre Eriksen. She attended Buhl High School and graduated in 1952 as class valedictorian. In June of 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Shaver, in San Diego, California. Jack had just finished naval basic training and shortly after they embarked on the first of many life adventures with his assignment to Pearl Harbor naval station in Hawaii. They were married for 67 years and raised five children together. Martha's parents were immigrants from Norway and throughout her life she was always proud of her Norwegian heritage. She maintained close contact with many of her Norwegian aunts, uncles and cousins. This included entertaining them in Idaho and visiting them in Norway. Mom and dad were a product of their generation and were a great team together. Dad was dedicated to work and business outside the home and mom was equally dedicated to maintaining a beautiful, loving home and nurturing our childhoods. When we children had children of our own, she continued being a nurturing grandmother and great-grandmother. We often said that she believed she could make anything better with a hug and a cookie. Some of our fondest memories include her cooking. Her Thanksgiving dinners would take several days to prepare and would include six to eight homemade pies of all varieties. Christmas was equally special with candies made throughout the season - fudge, peanut brittle, cookies, toffee, and homemade chocolates. Then there was ski season. While dad would take us skiing on the weekends she would stay home (she didn't like to ski) and fix hot, wholesome meals to warm us up at the end of the day. Mom was a farm girl and she never forgot her roots. Our yard was always immaculately groomed and we always had one of the largest vegetable gardens in the neighborhood. In addition, she sewed many of our clothes and made sure they were always clean, starched and pressed. She was a very proud woman. Martha was also very social and loved to spend time with her friends on the tennis court and at the bridge table. She was very competitive but it was always in good fun. When the games were over there was always time for a good cup of coffee (she measured by pots, not cups) and a piece of pie or a cookie - homemade of course. Martha will be remembered by all that knew her as a truly maternal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by three sons, Rocky (Bertha), Steve (Andrea) and Tori (Lorri); two daughters, Kathy Rufi and Camille Shaver; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Betty, Norma, Albert and Eileen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, by four months; her parents; and a granddaughter, Ashley June Shaver. Mom and Dad would always walk outside when we left their home and wave goodbye. We are now waving goodbye to you until we see you again. We love you Mom! The family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Gables Assisted Living Center, Caring Hearts Assisted Living, Symbii Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Jordan Bailey for the care and comfort provided during our mother's short illness. These caregivers truly are God's angels on earth. There will be a viewing at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 12 PM to 2 PM followed by a graveside funeral service at 2:30 PM at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be shared online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
