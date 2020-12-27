Jack Shaver Walter Shaver Jack Walter Shaver, 86, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Buhl, ID in 1934 to Nick and Evelyn Shaver. He grew up in Buhl, attended school there, and graduated from Buhl High School in 1952. On June 21,1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Martha Ann Eriksen, and together they raised five children. After high school, Jack entered Boise State College on a football scholarship. In that same year he decided to join the United States Navy. In the Navy, he earned his Dolphins and became one of the brotherhood of submariners. He and Martha were stationed in the Hawaiian territory and he served in the Korean theatre of operations aboard the USS Pickerel (SS-524). Upon honorable discharge in 1956, he and his family returned to Buhl until 1958 when they moved to Pocatello. Jack used his veteran benefits to attend Idaho State College and further his education. His course work in drafting and design allowed him to obtain employment in the steel fabrication business. Eventually Jack established his own steel fabrication and machining business, Shaver Industrial, which he operated until retirement in 2007. Jack was a very attentive father and took extremely good care of his family. His strength and wisdom served us all well throughout the years. We loved him and he loved us. He was also very involved in the community. He served in various capacities in the Chamber of Commerce and other state, regional and local civic and charitable organizations. He was a Rotarian and served as president of Pocatello Rotary Club. He was a noble man of faith and served the Lord in many capacities through the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Our father was one who enjoyed the lifestyle of his beloved Idaho. When not working at his business or a community project, he could be found with his family; fishing, skiing, or playing tennis, a game he loved. Through it all he made many good friends. We shall all miss him very much. Jack is survived by his wife, Martha; three sons, Rocky (Bertha), Steve (Andrea) and Tori (Lorri); two daughters, Kathy Rufi and Camille Shaver; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and an older sister, Yvonne Cross. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Ashlee June Shaver. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Gables Assisted Living Center, Symbii Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Jordan Bailey for the care and comfort provided during our father's brief illness. These caregivers truly are God's angels on earth. Due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic there will be a graveside only funeral service with military honors on Wednesday, December 30, at 2 PM at the Mountain View Cemetery, Section 51 West, under direction of Colonial Funeral Home, 1-208-233-1500. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
