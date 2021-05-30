Elizabeth "Betta" Sharp Jameson Sharp Elizabeth "Betta" Jameson Sharp, 85, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born on June 1, 1935 in Lewiston, Idaho. A memorial will be held on Friday, June 4th at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church which is now located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello, on the corner of Clark Street and North 18th Avenue. The full obituary can be found at downardfuneralhome.com .
