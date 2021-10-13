Shanahan Terrence John Shanahan Terrence John Shanahan, 85, passed away on September 23, 2021, after a brave fight against bone cancer. Terry was born on October 22, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio to Hazel and Daniel Shanahan. He was the youngest of 4 boys, Dan, Dick, Dave, and Terry. From an early age, Terry loved the outdoors and spent his free hours exploring his surroundings. Being a loner and not interested in school, Terry joined the Navy when he was 19. He served on ships in the Atlantic Ocean as a deckhand. As Terry did, he made the most of his Navy life by exploring the various ports in which he landed. The result of his daily exposure to the sun was a facial condition of scabbing due to his skin losing its ability to produce oil. This condition added to his "loner" tendencies. When Terry left the Navy and went home to Ohio, he was restless and unhappy. His brother, Dave, had become a Trappist Monk in Iowa and suggested that Terry come to the monastery and do odd jobs. Terry enjoyed the countryside around the monastery and loved his brother but remained unsettled and wanted to go west. The monks pooled their money, gave it to Terry, and drove him to the Greyhound Bus Depot. His plan was to travel as far west as his money would take him. That was 1962 and Terry got off the bus in Pocatello, walked down Main Street and got a job at the Benson Hotel, which no longer exists. Until age 84, Terry enjoyed being able to hike Pocatello's surrounding mountains, often picking up trash and recyclables. He had a Polaroid camera and began taking pictures Thus began the joy of his life, photography. Terry seemed to have an amazing eye for a picture. He gave many pictures away and was so happy when people looked at his photos and enjoyed seeing them. Terry's friend, Charles Trost, gave him a much advanced camera and taught him to use it well. Charles drove Terry around the countryside in every direction nearly every day, an activity for which Terry lived and loved. Though not a gregarious person, Terry had many friends and people who truly cared about him. To name just a few of them, besides Charles Trost: Portneuf Cancer Center, Maag Prescription, Phillips 66 Station at 5th & Clark, Oliver's Restaurant, Dr. Jonathan Cree, Diana Shipley, Brad Sparrow, Christensen Courts, Barbara, Darrell, and David Scott. Terry is survived by his brother, Dick and his wife, Esther who wish to extend their thanks to all who helped Terry over the years. Although there will be no service for Terry, at a future date there will be a showing of many of Terry's photographs and a more detailed life sketch will be available. Terry was a simple man with few needs and no love of money. He cared deeply for the land around us and the creatures living with us. Pick up a piece of trash sometime when you are lucky enough to be outside in our wonderful landscape in Terry's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
Tags
Recommended for you
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Police: Local man facing up to life in prison for stealing key from woman's hand
- East Idaho man arrested for reportedly beating neighbor in bloody attack
- STORM BRINGS CHAOS: Early October snowstorm causes flurry of wrecks, downed trees
- Suspects arrested after Pocatello altercations
- Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
- Animal rights activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World
- Police: Pocatello man stabbed by suspect who broke into apartment, robbed him
- Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens
- Former ISU president remembered for his transformational leadership
- 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 647 new cases in SE Idaho but health officials encouraged by weekly decrease
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Yard Garage Sales
Autos For Sale