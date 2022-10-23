Penny Jeanette (Seyler) Johnson

(Seyler) Johnson Penny Jeanette (Seyler) Johnson Penny was born November 30, 1957, in LaRochelle, France to Elizabeth (Roberts) Seyler and William Seyler. She passed away on September 19, 2022, in Gore, Oklahoma. Penny married Gary Lynn Johnson on August 6, 1973, in Spanaway, Washington. She was a CNA and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Penny is survived by her husband, Gary Johnson, Sr; daughter, Tara Moore of Gore, OK; and two sons, Gary Johnson, II of Pocatello, ID and Brian Johnson of Blackfoot, ID; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Terry Lawrence, Margie Swanson, and Betty Hicks; one brother, William Seyler. An open-house Celebration of Life will be held for Penny Friday, October 28, 2022, from 2 pm - 4 pm at 2115 Pinto Ave in Pocatello, Idaho.

