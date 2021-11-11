Joe Servel Jr. Servel Jr. Joseph H. Servel, Jr., of Shelley, ID, passed away Nov. 8, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children, losing a long battle with bladder cancer. Joe was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, on April 1,1953, to Joseph Honoré Servel and Joan Smith Servel. His childhood was filled with moves across the nation with his father's career. He graduated from Loyola Sacred Heart High School in 1971 and furthered his education to graduate with a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana in 1978. He met his soulmate, Debra Lynn Miller, in the spring of 1978. They married in August 1979. Their union brought four sons; Joe III, Pete, John, and Phillip. Joe began his lifelong career in law enforcement as a deputy with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office in 1979. He went on to further his career in 1986 when he became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Following in his father's footsteps, he served in offices across the United States from Bakersfield, CA, to Quantico, VA, to Anchorage, AK, and finally retiring from the Pocatello, ID, office in 2010. Joe was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Throughout his life, Joe dedicated his life to his family's wellbeing and valued relationships with his friends. Having four sons, he enjoyed hunting, boating, surfing, fishing, snowmobiling, dirt biking, shooting, golfing, frisbee golf, and just kicking back with Deb. There was nothing better than a powder day on the slopes in the back country; cruising and surfing on Lake Havasu, listening to Bob Marley; or fishing on the Snake River. Joe lived life large and in charge, loving every minute. He taught is sons and grandchildren well, by instilling his favorite quote "Take care of your gear and your gear will take care of you" in their lives. Joe's favorite times were making lasting memories with his family. Joe is survived by his wife Debra; sons Joe (Carissa), Pete (Nikki), John, and Phillip (Jenaya); grandchildren Kennedy, Bryson, Zander, Zoey, and John Jr.; great-grandchildren Aaliyah and Landyn; sisters Julie (Dennis) Anderson, Lisa (Mike) Campbell, Jan (Larry) Hemmer, and Nancy (Terry) Russell; an abundance of loving nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends made along his life adventures. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Sr. and Joan Servel and his great grandson, Kobe. The family would like to thank Dr David Sisul and nurse Jen, Dr Agarwal and staff of Huntsman Cancer Institute (SLC), Dr Patel, Troy Hansen and staff of Huntsman Cancer Center(Madison), Dr Ricky Latham and staff, and Dr Michael Haderlie and staff. The family would also like to thank Pastor Ty, Pastor Gordon along with the staff of Watersprings for honoring Joe's final wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East in Idaho Falls, ID, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joe's memory, be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute at tinyurl.com/dusddkpz. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Local man sentenced to prison for fatally striking Pocatello cyclist last year
- Three people arrested for alleged drug possession in two separate East Idaho incidents
- Former Pocatello man caught in vigilante sex sting last year pleads guilty in federal court
- Westmark Credit Union donates $250,000 to renovate Highland's baseball field
- Previewing the 4A state football semifinals
- Idaho Falls man arrested after hospitalized teen reports repeat child abuse
- Local search and rescue teams rescue pair of injured ATV riders after crash
- Inmate who sued for gender surgery seeks $2.8M in legal fees
- BACK FROM THE BRINK: ISU researcher's discovery changes notions of evolution after mass extinctions
- Poky LB Hunter Killian went into anaphylactic shock last Thurs. He had 14 tackles a day later
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Announcements
Construction Contractors
Yard Garage Sales