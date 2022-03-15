Curtis Selders Lynn Selders Curtis Lynn Selders was born in Pocatello, Idaho on May 26, 1950, to Ernest and Glenda Selders. In his 71 years, Curt touched the lives of many. Everyone who knew him was affected by his kindness and humor. Curt grew up in Pocatello, Idaho along with his brothers John and Gary, and attended Highland High School. After graduating, Curt went on to study at Idaho State University while working for the Union Pacific Railroad. Later, Curt proudly joined the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #648. He eventually retired from the union after many years as a pipefitter, publisher and teacher. In his younger years, Curt was an active outdoorsman and true "Mountain Man". If it was hunting season, he was on his horse or hunting with friends. If not hunting or camping, Curt was reading about trapping, hunting, and lifestyles of the Early West. He spent many hours reading and watching old Westerns (while planning which revolver to acquire next). Curt also had a love for fast cars. He enjoyed working on and driving Hot Rods. Curt spent many weekends at the dragstrip watching, tinkering, and driving. hen Curt wasn't at the races, he could be found at the gym. As an accomplished powerlifter, Curt held the Idaho Masters' Bench-press record for some time. Curt was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-day Saints. He found joy in his calling and work. As an avid storyteller, many of his stories were of his experiences with friends and their families at church. When sharing, his face would light up; he loved everyone. Curt's biggest love and achievement in life was his family. On December 31, 1987, he married his true love, Annette. Curt and Annette were sealed in the Logan Temple August 12, 1989. As a couple, they found joy in simply being together. Every day was a date with "Nettie" and every Sunday drive was an adventure. Annette loved Curt very much. Curt is survived by his wife Annette, his mother Glenda, brothers John and Gary (Jill), his children Gina (Kyle) Moon, Michelle (Robert) Rasmussen, Angela (Bob) Allen, Eric (Trisha) Selders, Travis (Kelly) Pickens, Sunnie (Aaron) Simmons, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Curt is preceded in death by his son Joey and his father Ernest. We will all miss him more than words can say. A viewing will be held at Wilks Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A graveside service will immediately follow the viewing and will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
