Annette Selders Selders Annette Selders, 75, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022. She was reunited with her sweetheart Curt just three months after his passing. Annette had often mentioned that she just couldn't live without him and longed to be with him in Heaven. She was unforgettable and left a lasting impact on every life she touched with her grace, warmth, kindness, and generosity. Annette grew up in Pocatello with her brothers Larry and Bruce Briggs. She attended Highland High School and was notably awarded "best dressed" for her fashion sense which continued throughout her life. After graduation, she worked as a teacher's aide and drill team instruction at Alameda Junior High School where she touched many lives and was loved by all her students. Annette was an active and caring woman who spent her life always thinking about others. In 1986 while raising her three biological children as a single mother, she found her true love, Curt. They married on December 31, 1987 and were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on August 12, 1989 for time and all eternity. Annette's greatest love and accomplishment in her life was her family. As a couple, they found joy in every day being together, as each day spent together was the best day of their lives. Even Sunday drives were an adventure. As Annette would often say, "If you take care of things, they will last." Annette and Curt loved each other dearly and their love story was endearing. Annette was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She found joy and light in her callings and work. She knew her ultimate purpose was to be a mother. This was her favorite role in life. She lit up whenever she spoke of her children and grandchildren. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor who cared deeply and loved fiercely. Her devotion to her faith and family never faded or faltered. She was always the first to offer help to those in need. Annette served others not out of obligation but because that was who she was to her core, whether it was a meal, her time, a hug, advice, or a listening ear. Her heart and home were always open to those she loved. She is preceded in death by her husband Curt, her youngest brother Bruce, and her parents, Fenton and Elsie Briggs. Annette is survived by her brother Larry (Dolly) Briggs, her children Angela (Robert) Allen, Michelle (Robert) Rasmussen, Travis (Kelly) Pickens, Gina (Kyle) Moon, Eric (Trisha) Selders, Sunnie (Aaron) Simmons, 11 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. We will miss her with our entire hearts more than all the words can say but take comfort that she is with her eternal love. A viewing will be held at Wilks Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
