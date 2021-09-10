Scott Timothy Scott Our husband, father, and grandfather, Timothy Scott, passed into the next life on September 6, 2021 in the presence of his family. He was born the fifth of six children, to Ronald Orlan and Aileen Pickett Scott. Tim spent most of his adult life in Pocatello, Idaho and then moved to Kuna, Idaho to be closer to his young grandsons. Dad was a patriot and served his country for four years in the United States Navy. He was always very proud of his service. There was always an American flag flying proudly at his home and he wore his veteran's ball caps in public whenever he could. Often, he would see another vet and start a conversation with them, thanking them for their service and exchanging stories. In May 1975, he married the love of his life, Diane. They were still in love and still holding hands in his last moments. There was never a day that passed that didn't begin or end with an 'I love you'. Dad loved his children fiercely and we always knew it because he made sure to tell us every time we spoke. He was as stubborn as granite and had high expectations that we become good people. He also encouraged us, supported, and was a listening ear when we just needed someone there. Dad was a man of few words, but we always knew where he stood and that he loved us. Tim was the biggest fan of his three grandsons, attending numberless concerts, plays, and lacrosse games through the years. Their "Papa" was always there with a hug, a little teasing and tickling, words of support, and always a "love you, bud." We were given nine "bonus years" in 2012 when Dad received a kidney transplant. Those years were full of memories: camping trips, card games, picnics and family barbecues, long talks, college graduations, high school graduations, sports championships, games lost, family vacations, family meals, and a million other moments. We treasure these precious times. He is survived by his wife, Diane of Kuna, Idaho, his two children, Andrea (John) Crane of Meridian, Idaho, and Mark Scott of Pocatello, Idaho; three grandsons, Andrew, Ethan, and Devin Crane, all of Meridian, Idaho and various siblings, nieces, nephews and beloved extended family. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date for extended family and friends.
Idaho State Journal
