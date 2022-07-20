Matthew Schultz Brian Schultz Matthew Brian Schultz, of Pocatello, Idaho, 50, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from injuries sustained in a hiking accident in Owyhee County, Idaho. Matt was born on August 18, 1971 in Centralia, Washington to Ron and Cathy Schultz. He spent the majority of his youth in Modesto, California where he graduated from Grace Davis High in 1989. Matt spent many summers on his grandparents ranch in Oakdale, CA with his brother James, where he shot BB guns, hunted for rabbits, and surfed the canal. Matt would fondly recall large Sunday dinners with his grandparents and extended family. Matt would talk about spending time with his Grandpa Schultz, who entertained his grandsons with homemade inventions and fireworks he brought back in a suitcase from Oklahoma. Matt grew up loving the outdoors and spent a significant amount of time hunting and fishing with childhood friends Jay Leslie and Zac Serafine who remained friends throughout adulthood. He worked summers as a college student at a fishing lodge in Gustavus, Alaska, and took multiple trips back to Alaska. One of Matt's most memorable trips to Alaska was with his dad, Ron Schultz, and brother James Schultz. Following high school, Matt attended college on scholarship at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, earning a degree in Civil Engineering and graduating in 1994. He went on to work at engineering firms in Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona before making his way to JUB Engineering in Boise, Idaho. Matt became involved in land development and became Vice President of Land Development for Hubble Homes in Boise before starting his own development company, Schultz Development, in 2005. Matt had a positive impact on all who worked with him, becoming good friends and spending time with many of his associates. Matt was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, hike, and explore the mountains. In recent years, he began flying drones and took his drone with him on any outdoor excursion. He had wanted to be a pilot and discovered a passion with flying his drone. He loved capturing the rugged and wild beauty of the canyons, rock formations, and desert landscapes found throughout southern Idaho. The Owyhees and Bruneau Canyonlands were some of Matt's favorite spots to fly his drone. He loved photographing cloud formations and nature, and created a youtube channel specifically for his impressive video footage. As much as Matt loved the outdoors and flying his drone, he loved his family and the Lord most. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on December 16, 1990, and was married in the Boise, Idaho Temple to Robyn Smith on June 7, 2003. Matt had many church callings including Sunday School and Elders Quorum presidencies, but many will remember him more as an inspiring teacher, influencing adults and youth alike. Matt had great faith and loved the Savior. He always believed that with faith, everything would work out. He loved his children dearly, and had a tender spot for recently becoming a dad again to his baby twin girls. He enjoyed playing games, building puzzles, and skiing with his family. Matt had a great interest in family history, and found a connection with his grandfather, Kenton Waymire, who served in WWII and the Korean War. Matt's family wishes to thank those who loved Matt who provided aircraft and ground assistance in the search for him as well as Meridian Police Department, and Owyhee and Malheur County Sheriff Departments for their coordinated efforts in locating and retrieving Matt. Matt is survived by his wife Robyn, his son Ryan (17), his daughter Keira (7), and twin girls Amaya and Evelyn (5 months); his mother Cathy Waymire Northam; stepmother Brenda Schultz; brothers James Schultz, and Thomas Renteria, and sister Natalia Mitchell; stepsisters Shannon Fernandes, Sandra Redinger, Amber Wilkinson. Matt is preceded in death by his father, Ron Schultz. Funeral services for Matt will be held Saturday, July 23, 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building, 4890 Whitaker Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 22 from 6-8 pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N. 12th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. A Celebration of Life in honor of Matt will be Wednesday, July 27th from 3-7pm at Upper Lodge, Bogus Basin Ski Area, Boise, Idaho for a commemorative hike and potluck dinner. ______
