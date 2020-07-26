Dorothy Schugt Schugt Dorothy Schugt, a beautiful soul and bright light, passed away peacefully at her home in Pocatello, Idaho on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was 89. Born February 2, 1931 in Toronto, Ontario, Dorothy touched many people on her life's journey. She is survived by her only daughter Linda Lamb. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dorothy's honor on August 30th. A full obituary, guest book and details are available at wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Bargain Basement