Anne Schroeder Schroeder Anne Ruth Schroeder passed away on March 30, 2023 in Pocatello, ID. Anne was born on March 03,1931 in Hutchinson, KS to Paul and Marie Esau Stucky. She was the third of five children and lived near Pretty Prairie, KS for 6 years before moving to a farm near Inman, KS. Anne attended Welcome School which was a one room schoolhouse through 7th grade and then graduated from Inman High School in 1949, where she was very active in vocal music and band.
Anne attended Bethel College in North Newton, KS for one year where she met her future husband, William (Bill) Schroeder of American Falls, ID. She also continued her love for music at Bethel by singing and touring with their college chorale.
After college Anne taught grades 1 thru 8 in a one room school near Whitewater, KS for a year. Bill would come help her light the stove on Sunday night, so the room would be warm the next day. Anne loved her time teaching and remembered her eleven students fondly.
Anne and Bill were married on May 1, 1951, at Zoar Mennonite Church near Inman, KS. They left for Idaho the next day and began 72 years of married life on a ranch between American Falls and Aberdeen. Those early years involved lots of work including cooking for many hired men, but Anne always found time to be a fun and loving mother to their three children. She also was able to continue with her love of music, singing at many weddings, funerals, and church services. Anne was active throughout her married life at First Mennonite Church in Aberdeen as well as in the American Falls community. In 2018, Anne and Bill moved to Pocatello.
Anne was someone that embraced life. She had many interests and loved to learn new skills. If she didn't know how to do something, she took lessons. She was an excellent seamstress and taught many young girls to sew through 4-H. She enjoyed golfing, making extensive scrap books, and traveling. Anne traveled throughout the United States with Bill and later visited several foreign countries. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who all brought her much happiness.
For many years, Anne was a member of AF Sharps, Hobby Club, and PEO in American Falls and later in Pocatello. She treasured those friendships. One of her greatest joys was singing with the Camerata Singers of Pocatello for over 25 years touring in Great Britain, Scandinavia, Italy, and Germany. Anne also served on the Community Concert Board and the Idaho State Civic Symphony Board.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Paul and Marie, siblings, Paul Robert Stucky, Ruby Stude Christianson, Richard Stucky, and Kathryn Caffrey; brothers in laws, Kenneth Stude, Joe
Caffrey, Kenneth Schroeder, Clarence Schroeder, and sister-in-law, Ann Chrisman.
Ann is survived by her husband of 72 years, William (Bill) Schroeder, children Susan Combs (Bill Guhl) of Hutchinson, KS, Audrey (Jim) Howell of Twin Falls, and Nathan (Michelle) Schroeder of Pocatello. Grandchildren include Sarah (Mike) Wirth, Benjamin (Candace) Combs, Matthew Schroeder, Rachel (Shawn) Walding, Armin Howell (Kelly Wilson), Mark (Kayla) Schroeder, and Beth (Flavio) Figueroa and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are sister in laws Shirley Stucky, Darlene Stucky, Sylvia Schroeder, and Bonnie Kaufman; brother in law Bob Christianson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family will be held at Rose Davis Mortuary from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7 at First Mennonite Church in Aberdeen, ID. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by the burial and a meal. Memorials may be made to Kings Daughters of First Mennonite Church which provide support and humanitarian aid for people locally and around the world.
