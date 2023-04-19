Anne Schroeder Schroeder Anne Ruth Schroeder passed away on March 30, 2023 in Pocatello, ID. Anne was born on March 03,1931 in Hutchinson, KS to Paul and Marie Esau Stucky. She was the third of five children and lived near Pretty Prairie, KS for 6 years before moving to a farm near Inman, KS. Anne attended Welcome School which was a one room schoolhouse through 7th grade and then graduated from Inman High School in 1949, where she was very active in vocal music and band.

Anne attended Bethel College in North Newton, KS for one year where she met her future husband, William (Bill) Schroeder of American Falls, ID. She also continued her love for music at Bethel by singing and touring with their college chorale.

