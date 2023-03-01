Garry Schritter Schritter Garry Jacob Schritter, 78, of Aberdeen, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, hardest worker, baker and chocolate chip cookie maker, and friend too many, left this earth to be reunited with our heavenly father, surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 24, 2023. Garry was born to Jake and Esther Elfreida (Schmidt) Schritter on July 27, 1944, in American Falls, ID. Garry was the third of four children, Betty, Janet, and Dennis. He grew up on his parents' farm north of Aberdeen. Garry graduated from Aberdeen high school class of 1962 and went onto one semester at ISU for drafting and designing. Garry married Sherry Lee Palmer March 28, 1964. They raised five children on the family farm that he grew up on. They shared 55 years of marriage until, 2019, then Garry moved into town for the remainder of his life. Garry leaves a legacy of hard work, honesty, generosity, pure grit, always doing good deeds, delicious family meals, his love for baking, and his passion for gardening. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him and many more. He is preceded in death by his father, Jake, Schritter; mother, Esther, Schritter; sisters, Betty Parrish and Janet Jackman; and one brother, Dennis Schritter. He is survived by his children Bud (Debbie) Schritter, Lance (Heidi) Schritter, Destry (Stephanie) Schritter, Kristin Schritter, and Jenna Schritter, and by his grandchildren Brandon, Aaron, McKenna Rhett, Stesha, Tyler, Dexton, Courtnee, Lexi, Boe, Hanna, Guy, Ellie Mae, Jordan, and Jessica. A viewing will be from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Thur. March 2 at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls. Another viewing will be from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Fri. March 3 at The First Mennonite Church in Aberdeen. The funeral will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. For those who cannot make the service, please join us in spirt and prayers. To watch the service, live or to order flowers, or share condolences, memories, and photos, please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.