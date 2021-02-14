Carol Schreiber Schreiber Carol Ann Jones Schreiber died peacefully in her home on January 25, 2021, surrounded by her husband, daughters, son-in-law and her amazing caregiver. Carol was born December 21, l936 in Twin Falls, ID to Lyle and Margaret Jones. She moved to Hansen in l946 when her parents bought the farm of Margaret's parents, Carol graduated from Hansen High school in 1954, where she was a cheerleader and active in many other ways. Carol attended the University of Idaho where she was a member of Forney Hall and studied Business Administration. At the UI she met Bob Schreiber and their lifelong love affair with the University began. (They were later awarded the Jim Lyle Award for outstanding service to UI and led the SE Idaho Alumni Assoc for several decades). They were married in April l957, living in Oklahoma, then Boise, Grandview and finally in American Falls, where they have resided since 1967. Carol had a vast career as a legal secretary, bookkeeper, bank teller, floral designer, and city treasurer which gave her great experience to be the Power County Clerk, were she served two terms. retiring in 1999. She loved gardening, sewing and walking in the mornings with her group of lifelong friends. Her greatest treasures were her family, especially her grandchildren, extended family and the many friends she collected along the way, all of whom surrounded her over the last few months. Carol was also active in the United Method Church, PEO, a 50-year Eastern Star member, a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, the State Clerks Association, and the Idaho State Records Advisory Board. Carol is survived by husband Robert Schreiber of American Falls, Liz (John) Hughes of St. Maries, ID; Steve and Valerie Scott of Kennewick, WA, Chris Schreiber of Long Beach CA; grandchildren Sarah Hughes of New York, NY; Laura Hughes of Seattle, WA; Zach Pohl of Long Beach CA; siblings Beverly (Chuck) Ballard of Cle Elum, WA; Karen (John) Cowden of Boise, ID; Art (Nikki) Jones of Hansen ID; many beautiful nieces, nephews and their families and a large posse of extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Lyle and Margaret Jones, daughter Kathy Scott, sister-in-law Nikki Jones, niece Jan Plesha and nephew Greg Ballard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Idaho Food Bank (555 S. First Avenue, Pocatello, ID 83201 United States 208-233-8811; https://idahofoodbank.org/donate/) or the University of Idaho Carol A Schreiber Business scholarship (c/o University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Dr, Moscow, ID 83844; https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/3269/donations/new)
