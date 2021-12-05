Darlene Schiers L. Schiers Darlene L. Schiers, age 100, of Pocatello passed away peacefully and gracefully on November 29, 2021. Darlene was born January 14, 1921 in Shelley, Idaho, the daughter of Jessie Adella Crofts Kiholm and James Kiholm. When she was in the 8th grade she moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While attending high school she started dating Robert (Bob) Schiers where they were both working in the Jackson Drug Store. On July 25, 1940 they were married and moved to Pocatello where Bob attended pharmacy school. She worked for Halliwell Drug in Pocatello while Bob was serving in the army overseas. After the war they bought a store in Lima, Montana until 1951, and then moved back to Pocatello where they owned and operated Pole Line Drug Co. Darlene has been active in local, state and national issues throughout her life. She enjoyed golfing, flying, travel and enjoying the great outdoors. Darlene was a member of Eastern Star, where she served as worthy matron, Idaho worthy grand matron and an officer for the International Grand Chapter. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and was active as chair of the Naomi Circle study group. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she assisted new citizens of the U.S. during their naturalization process. Darlene served 37 years as a member of P.E.O. Chapter AK as president and various other offices, helping to provide education scholarships for young women. Darlene was also secretary of the Pocatello Community Concert Association for many years. Darlene had been a long-time member of a marathon bridge group. She had a private pilot's license, owned and piloted a Cessna 182, and was a member of the Ninety-Nines (an international organization founded by 99 women pilots). In addition to her many accomplishments and interests, and most importantly, she was the best Mom and Grandma ever. She was the most loving, positive, caring, and compassionate person to everyone she ever met. For the last couple of years Darlene was a resident at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Center in Pocatello where she participated in activities at the center and was frequently seen walking daily inside and outside the facility. She was very grateful for the wonderful way she was treated by all the management and staff during her stay there. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Schiers, her parents, her sister Betty and one grandson. She is survived by her children Jim (Mary Lou), Steve (Cheryl), Tom (Becky) Schiers, Donna Adams (Ken), Mary Schiers and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers it was Darlene's wish for donations to be sent to the Shriners Children's Hospital in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
