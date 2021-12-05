Michael Scherz Robert Scherz Born in North Platte, Nebraska on October 23, 1952, Michael Scherz, age 69, passed away on November 28, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. Michael's childhood years were spent on the Nebraska family farm that had been homesteaded in the mid- 1860's. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1970. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Faye Scherz, and his sister, Kathleen Smith, Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years: Susan Day Scherz; brothers: Glen Scherz, Hay Springs, Nebraska; Chris Scherz, Glendive, Montana; and his sister, Glenda Scherz, Lincoln, Nebraska. Michael and his wife Susan met for the first time on the Grand Canyon Railway Train Ride from Williams, Arizona to the Grand Canyon and then back to Williams. Michael worked road construction, studied diesel mechanics, and farmed in his late teens and twenties. Later he worked in agriculture in Hyder, Arizona before moving into his desired occupation as a gunsmith. Over time, Michael developed his creative, mechanical, and artistic skills into self-employment as a custom gunsmith and owner for Gila River Gunworks and, later, Scherz Custom Gunworks. He was especially known in some circles for his big bore rifle design. Interests and hobbies included reading and studying historical texts, Biblical study, following current and historical political thought, and designing unique features through his gunsmithing work. Recently, he had begun writing children's stories - most of which are not quite finished nor published. Special appreciation is extended to the Portneuf Medical Center for their excellent care and attention during Mike's extended stay. Thanks are extended as well to the many people in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Fort Hall Reservation communities including medical professionals, local businesses, and many friends locally and afar who extended their prayers, well-wishes, and support to Mike and his wife during the past few weeks. Prayer and ministerial support from Grace Lutheran Church, Twin Falls Reformed Church and Bethel Baptist Church are greatly appreciated as well. A combined in-person and online-access memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on Saturday, December 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, Pocatello. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to charities supporting children with significant/long-term illnesses or relief efforts for individuals/families dealing with long-term effects from COVID. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com. A zoom link will also be available on Michaels tribute page.
