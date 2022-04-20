Schenk, Stanley

Stanley Schenk was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away at his home on April 8th, 2022 at age 72. Stan was born on February 21, 1950 to his parents Rene and Lois Schenk in Logan Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, two children Sheli (John) VanOrden and Scott Schenk, sister Gloria Schenk and grandchildren Mason and Colter Brown and Ryder and Boede VanOrden.
From a young age Stan was adventurous, he loved being a Boy Scout and used skills that he learned in the Scouts for a lifetime. He was especially skilled in knot tying and took pride in his knowledge of the different knots and how to use them. He followed in his Grandpa and Dad’s footsteps and became an extremely skilled brick layer. Stan was an apprentice at a very young age and even worked on Pocatello High School while he was still attending school there. He took pride in all of beautiful buildings that he built in Idaho which included but is not limited to The Performing Arts Center, The Melaleuca Headquarters, ICCU Headquarters, many of the Idaho State University buildings and the Holt Arena. He mentored so many people in the years that he worked and taught them his trade. Stan also traveled around the United States for several years working on Smoke Stacks and made many friends along the way. He was a true craftsman in everything he did from masonry to wood working. Those of us close to him are lucky enough to have treasures that he made and shared. He loved spending time with his family camping, cooking, fishing, hunting, target shooting and going on Razor rides.
Stan married Susan Brewster, they later divorced. During their marriage they had twin boys Brett and Bart whom they lost shortly after birth. Then they were blessed with a beautiful daughter Sheli who was always a Daddy’s girl. He later married the love of his life and soul mate Marilyn Adair. They had a son Sam whom they lost two days after birth and then they were blessed with a second son Scott. Stan and Marilyn spent the last 32 years together growing their love and friendship. Stan is preceded in death by his parents Rene and Lois Schenk, siblings Brian Schenk, Dee Schenk and Josie Honstetter, and his sons Brett, Bart and Sam Schenk.
He will be deeply missed by everyone.
A Celebration of Life for Stan will be held on Saturday, May 14th from 4 to 9 pm at the Elks Lodge, 410 S Main St, Pocatello, ID.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.