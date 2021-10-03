Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Nathan Schenk Levi Schenk Nathan passed away at his home from natural causes on September 27, 2021. On November 29, 1980 Nathan arrived and made Dee and Valerie very proud parents. Nathan was very smart and at 11 months old was able to speak his 1st sentence "this is broke". His mom had unplugged the vacuum and he soon figured out how to fix it. Nathan went to school, worked and played in the Pocatello area. He loved watching football with his dad and cheering for their favorite team the Kansas City Chiefs. Recently he has loved playing chess and poker with friends. Nathan was doing good and was working at Lamb Weston at the time of his passing. He was preceded death by his Father Dee and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother Val, and older sister Paula, and younger sister Amanda, and a younger brother Cory (Kristy), and nieces Samantha, Alice, and nephews Justin, Benjamin, Cody. He will be missed by many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends. Nathan was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. _______