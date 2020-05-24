Kenneth Satterfield Satterfield Kenneth Alan Satterfield, 82, passed away in his home in Pocatello, Idaho surrounded by family on May 20, 2020. Ken was born on July 24th, 1937 to Charles (Chick) Y and Pearl Stoker Satterfield. He was raised in Pocatello and in his youth developed a passion for hunting and fishing in the Idaho outdoors. When Ken was 14, his father was called on a second mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, assigned to Australia. This was a great sacrifice for the family. Ken was left to care for his mother and younger sister, Lois Jean, in Pocatello where they ran the Hiawatha Motel. These years shaped his character into the stalwart patriarch he would become. Following his graduation from Pocatello High School, he was called to serve in the Southwest Indian Mission. During this time, he learned to speak Navajo and created material to help others learn this difficult language. Upon returning from his mission, he met and married his eternal companion Ruth Mary Bird in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Logan, Utah where he graduated from Utah State with a degree in Range Management. He worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 17 years living in small towns in Montana, Nevada, and Utah as well as a short stay in Washington DC, and finally settling back in Idaho. In 1977 he decided to leave the BLM to join the family business, assuming his father's position at Satterfield Realty and Development in Pocatello. He spent the next 36 years developing subdivisions on the east bench of Pocatello. He was known for his integrity and hard work as an honest businessman. In 1996, he partnered with others to form Citizen's Community Bank and continued as a board member for the next 12 years. He was involved in multiple community organizations and was respected by all those with whom he interacted, from contractors to city officials. Ken preferred to be in the mountains. He loved to saddle his horse and ride all day. He took many of his loved ones on hunting and fishing trips creating memories to be shared. His bighorn sheep hunts were some of his fondest stories to tell. He could frequently be found fishing small streams or large lakes such as Henry's or Hebgen long past the endurance of anyone else. He developed a great knowledge of guns and collected them over the years. He always felt he was born a hundred years too late. Ken dedicated his life to the Lord by faithfully ministering to others. He served in many capacities including bishop, high councilor, and as president of the Tyhee Stake. During this time his love for Native Americans grew as he worked with the Fort Hall Branch of the Church. For years he bore testimony of the Savior and served members of the stake with all his heart. His life was greatly enriched by the relationships that were developed. In 2010, Ken and Ruth were called to serve in the St George Utah Visitor Center and Historic Sites mission. He took pleasure in sharing the great pioneer history of the region with others. Following their mission they continued enjoying the winters in St. George and the summers in Pocatello with family. Ken had a great love for temple work. He always anticipated that there would be a temple built in Pocatello. After great effort and many years of anticipation, he was delighted to hear the announcement that a temple would be built in Pocatello on ground donated by the Satterfield family. Ken is survived by the love of his life Ruth and their children, Tonja (Wade) Hillebrant, Idaho Falls; Alan (Janea), Salt Lake City; Julie (Roy) Fowlkes, Pocatello; Shaun, (Sonja), Idaho Falls; Trevor (Carolyn), Kimberly; Ryan (Tara), Pocatello; Michelle (Doug) Langford, Pocatello; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; his sister Lois Jean (Dennis) Spencer, Pocatello. Ken lived with a dedication to his family, who will always love and honor him, a passion for the outdoors that brought him much joy, and especially a love for his Savior Jesus Christ, whom he continues to serve. Services will be held Tuesday, May 26th at 11am in the Mountain View Cemetery (54W), 1520 S 5th Ave, Pocatello. Those attending are invited to bring their own seating. The service will be broadcast live on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page. Friends will be received by the family on Monday, May 25th from 6-8pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
