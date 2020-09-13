Carma Sant Black Sant Carma Black Sant, age 78, passed away September 8, 2020 at her home in Pocatello, ID. She was born November 21, 1941 in Logan, Utah to Clyde Charles and Reta Nelson Black. She married William LaVar Sant, June 14, 1958 in Logan, UT and their marriage was later solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Idaho Falls temple. They had 4 children, Jody Hepworth (Ron) - Inkom, ID; Judy Noorda-Hill (Jeff) - Nampa, ID; Jacqueline Gilpin (John) - Pocatello, ID; and James William Sant (Janet) - Pocatello, ID. The viewing will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4 - 6 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 So. 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID. A full obituary can be found at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
