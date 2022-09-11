Randy Sampson Sampson Robert Randy Sampson passed away at his home on July 25, 2022. He was born in Pocatello on April 29, 1947 to Robert O. Sampson and Jacquelyn P. Roche. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1965 where he was a member of the Ski Club, after spending much of his youth on the slopes of Sun Valley and the local Skyline Ski area, under the instruction of the hill's co-founder and his grandfather, Oliver "Ollie" Roche. The skiing techniques he was taught by Ollie resulted in a characteristically beautiful style that was well respected on 'The Rock'. He spent summers working for his father and uncles, Jay Sampson and LaVaughn Haskett, at Killian Plumbing and Heating, where he learned many valuable skills. He married his high school sweetheart and wife of 30 years, Diane Armstrong, on June 17, 1966; they were later divorced. His immense interest in technology and computers led him to study at Idaho State University, along with one of his best friends and cousin, Robert J. Sampson. While attending ISU he was recruited and hired by FMC to manage their data center and accounting department. He subsequently received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting degree and worked for FMC for 10 years. Then in 1976 he made the life-changing decision to open his own business, allowing him the freedom to enjoy more of life's adventures, call all the shots, and never having to wear a tie to work again. He started Anchor Plumbing with the support of Diane and good friend and mentor, Vessie Pearson. Always sharing his great knowledge for both the plumbing trade and superior customer service, his sons Tal & Troy eagerly joined the business, and you could see them all around town in their well-known Snap-On vans. The business specialized in water heaters and repairs, and prided itself on the best in customer service, building many lifelong friendships with their customers and multiple business partners. Randy excelled in and mastered many diverse hobbies and interests, shared with his family and friends, including big game and bird hunting, geology and archaeology, flint knapping, trap shooting, fishing, poker and pool, photography, country swing dance, safe-cracking, and surgically precise knife sharpening. He enjoyed coaching and guiding his daughter Laci and son-in-law Billy Crosland in competitive dart throwing, leading them to many championship matches and building a whole 'family' of dart throwers where he was fondly known as 'Rob Rand'. He is still recognized as one of the top ranked pistol and trap shooters in the State of Idaho and is included in the book 'Idaho's Greatest Mule Deer' having taken his trophy buck in 1982. He spent many a day at his 'home away from home' Big D's Gun Shop, with his best friend Don Cooper, sharing their love for shooting, cigars, storytelling and collecting. Through the many years of studying and mastering his interests, Randy was the one anyone could call when they needed help or to answer a question—he was truly a walking encyclopedia. Later in life, Randy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his love of exploration. He would often take them 'on safari', always trying to find the best treasures. He was recognized around town as 'The Man in Black', sporting his trademark black duster and cowboy hat. In the year before his death, he could often be found at Halliwell Park enjoying the baseball games and especially the hamburgers. He is survived by his siblings Kim (Brian) Bowman and Kelly (Jane) Sampson; sons Tal (Jessica) and Troy (Kara), and daughter Laci Crosland; grandchildren, Terrell (Jordan), Paige, Talesa, Parker, Ava, Ian, Jaxon, Jagger; great-grandson Tyce, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Tyson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept 17th 4-7pm at the Outback Golf Park. We invite everyone to come and share your memories of Randy!
