Julia Sampo Catherine Sampo Julia Catherine Sampo lived 101 amazing years on this earth before drawing her last breath December 10, 2021. Catherine (or Kay or Granny) was born July 19, 1920, in Los Angeles, CA to parents Virgil and Sadie Jones. Her family moved north to Woodland, CA when she was young. Granny graduated from Woodland High School in 1938. At 19 her first job was as a "stewardess" at the State Theater in downtown Woodland, which still stands today. Over the years she also worked for the California Highway Patrol and other California state agencies. Granny loved her family, dancing, traveling, reading, laughing, Diet Pepsi, making Christmas candy, and her daily crossword puzzle, which she credited for keeping her mind sharp. She lived in Pocatello, ID when she passed. She is survived by many family members including her son and daughter-in-law Doug and Linda Bayless, of Pocatello, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and five great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and two daughters. A Gathering for friends and family will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202 Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com