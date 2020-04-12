Esteban Salas D. Salas Esteban D. Salas was born on December 26, 1939 in Pharr, Texas to Pantaleon Salas and Angela De La Rosa Salas. He was the husband of the late Alejandra Leyva Salas. Esteban passed away following an extended illness on April 9, 2020 at his home with his loved ones surrounding him. He will be dearly missed by his family and especially his grandchildren. Thank you so much for being strong you old timer! Esteban's family will be taking him home to Texas. Public services will be at a later date in Texas. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Esteban's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com
