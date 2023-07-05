Jean Rytting L. Rytting Jean Rytting, 84, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Pocatello at her home from complications of Alzheimer's disease, with her husband, Ross, by her side.
She is the daughter of Gene and Marie Barbre. She was the 2 of 4 children. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and sisters Madonna and Deanna.
She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1957, and she was a cheerleader her Junior and Senior year.
She worked in many clerical positions as a secretary and office manager. Jean retired from the INEL in 1993.
She enjoyed her home and loved to golf.
She was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she served in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was called as a counselor in the New Addiction Recovery Program, the first of its kind in Pocatello.
She is survived by her husband, Ross, whom she was married 66 years; brother Jerald (Carol) Barbre; 2 children, Schaunee (Scott) Wheatley, Jeff Rytting; 3 grandchildren, Ben (Faith) Wheatley, Adam and Zach Wheatley all of Pocatello.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home with a viewing from 10 am to 10:45 am prior to services. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello. Friends may share a memory of Jean at www.pocatellofuneral.com.
