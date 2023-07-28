Boyd Ruud A Ruud Boyd A Ruud passed away July 19, 2023, nine days before his 94th birthday, at Birch Creek Assisted Living in Smithfield, Utah. Boyd was born in Lago, Idaho on July 28, 1929, the oldest of four children.
He graduated from Thatcher High School in 1945. After two years at a trade school, he went on to attend Idaho State University where he studied business and accounting and excelled at track and field, boxing and bowling. Boyd was referred to as "the hope of the west" in U.S. Track and Field.
Boyd was drafted into the Army in 1952, where he served in Korea as a Combat Engineer. Because of his exceptional abilities, he was ordered by the Army to run track in the Olympic Stadium in Japan against other Olympic athletes.
After returning home from the Korean War, he courted and married the love of his life, Mary "Jane" Mickelson on November 4, 1955, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have four children, 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Boyd spent his life working on their farm in Lago, Idaho, and was a skilled professional mechanic. He also worked alongside Jane as a Custodian for the Thatcher Elementary School.
He was a dedicated and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Boyd enjoyed music and playing the guitar and harmonica and would sing along with any country western song. He also loved spending time in the mountains above Lago whether hunting, fishing or snowmobiling.
Boyd is survived by his daughter, Molly Ruud; by a son, Robert Ruud; by a daughter, Ginny (Richard) Shuck; by a daughter-in-law, Carol Ruud; and by a brother, Alan Ruud. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Mickelson, by a son, Eric Ruud; by sisters, Gayle and Karen; and by his parents, Glen and Lenore Ruud.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, from 10-11:30 a.m. There will be a private family service at Noon which will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com Interment will follow the service in the Lago, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
