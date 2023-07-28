Boyd ARuud

Boyd Ruud A Ruud Boyd A Ruud passed away July 19, 2023, nine days before his 94th birthday, at Birch Creek Assisted Living in Smithfield, Utah. Boyd was born in Lago, Idaho on July 28, 1929, the oldest of four children.

He graduated from Thatcher High School in 1945. After two years at a trade school, he went on to attend Idaho State University where he studied business and accounting and excelled at track and field, boxing and bowling. Boyd was referred to as "the hope of the west" in U.S. Track and Field.

