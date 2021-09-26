Roderick Russell Clifton Russell Roderick "Rod" Russell, 65, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1956 in Bellmead, TX, to Donald and Betty Russell. Rod's father was in the Air Force, so the family moved a lot in the elementary years of Rod's life. They stayed living in Boise, ID starting in Rod's 4th grade of elementary school. He graduated from Boise High School. Rod married Kathleen Russell in May of 1986. Rod worked for the Sandpiper Restaurant starting in Boise, ID then the Sandpiper Restaurant in Twin Falls, and we arrived in Pocatello, in 1985, where he was Assistant Manager under Terry Armitage for a few years before becoming the General Manager himself. Rod loved his family, his grandchildren, and his Sandpiper family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, leather working, walking at the Wellness Center, bicycling, camping, and especially taking the RZR (side by side) out in the mountains near Pocatello. He was invested in helping out one Sandpiper family member attending Idaho State University with their tuition per year. We will be starting a Scholarship Fund through the Sandpiper in Rod Russell's memory to help continue that tradition. Rod is survived by his wife, Kathleen M Russell of Pocatello, ID; son, Justin S Russell (Kascie Russell, Justin's wife) Pocatello, ID; daughter, Madeline M Russell (Ryan Davies, Madeline's husband) Pocatello, ID; sister, Donna Inman of Nampa, ID; brother, Paul Russell of Homedale, ID; sister, Judy Debban of Boise, ID; and sister, Dianne Stilwell of Houston, TX; 4 grandchildren: Emillie, Kylee, Oliver (Madeline Russell's) and Leightyn (Justin Russell's). He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L Russell and his mother, Betty I Russell. Services will be held and announced at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- Archery hunters kill charging grizzly bear in East Idaho
- Police: Motorcyclist with 370 fentanyl pills facing multiple charges after leading state trooper on chase
- Cadaver dogs track down scent of 170-year-old graves along historic trail
- Three local residents sentenced in federal court in methamphetamine distribution case
- LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
- Despite breakout game from Omayebu, ISU falls to 0-3 after close loss to Sac St.
- Pocatello police confirm Downard Funeral Home case is now a criminal investigation
- Police: Local woman who fled on foot following high-speed chase arrested
- Teacher shortage shuts down Idaho school district
- District 25 school board rescinds mask mandate for now, reschedules vote for Tuesday
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Carpet Flooring Tile