Roderick Clifton Russell

Roderick Russell Clifton Russell Roderick "Rod" Russell, 65, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born on June 7, 1956 in Bellmead, TX, to Donald and Betty Russell. Rod's father was in the Air Force, so the family moved a lot in the elementary years of Rod's life. They stayed living in Boise, ID starting in Rod's 4th grade of elementary school. He graduated from Boise High School. Rod married Kathleen Russell in May of 1986. Rod worked for the Sandpiper Restaurant starting in Boise, ID then the Sandpiper Restaurant in Twin Falls, and we arrived in Pocatello, in 1985, where he was Assistant Manager under Terry Armitage for a few years before becoming the General Manager himself. Rod loved his family, his grandchildren, and his Sandpiper family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, leather working, walking at the Wellness Center, bicycling, camping, and especially taking the RZR (side by side) out in the mountains near Pocatello. He was invested in helping out one Sandpiper family member attending Idaho State University with their tuition per year. We will be starting a Scholarship Fund through the Sandpiper in Rod Russell's memory to help continue that tradition. Rod is survived by his wife, Kathleen M Russell of Pocatello, ID; son, Justin S Russell (Kascie Russell, Justin's wife) Pocatello, ID; daughter, Madeline M Russell (Ryan Davies, Madeline's husband) Pocatello, ID; sister, Donna Inman of Nampa, ID; brother, Paul Russell of Homedale, ID; sister, Judy Debban of Boise, ID; and sister, Dianne Stilwell of Houston, TX; 4 grandchildren: Emillie, Kylee, Oliver (Madeline Russell's) and Leightyn (Justin Russell's). He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L Russell and his mother, Betty I Russell. Services will be held and announced at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500