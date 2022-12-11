LaRae Rouse Pratt Hilton Rouse LaRae Pratt Hilton Rouse passed away on December 3, 2022 in Nampa, Idaho. She was born July 11, 1939, in Preston, Idaho, the first child of Samuel Ray Pratt and Mabel Susanna Nelson. She was later joined by younger siblings, Derl and Verlene. She also had three older half-sisters - Ruth, Maurine and Doris Pratt - and two half- brothers - Larry and Richard Pratt - who both died young. The family moved from Preston to Pocatello in 1945 and LaRae began school at Emerson Elementary. She also attended Irving Junior High School and graduated from Pocatello High School. LaRae wanted to be a school teacher from the time she was a little girl and her mother, also a teacher, let her help in her classroom. LaRae attended then Idaho State College. She was awarded a scholarship in 1960 from Delta Kappa Gamma (a sorority focusing on leading women educators impacting education nationwide). After graduating in September 1961, she began teaching second grade at Hillcrest Elementary School in American Falls, Idaho. After 12 years she switched to teaching first grade for the remainder of her career. LaRae retired in 2004 after 42 years of teaching and was given many wonderful tributes from associates, former associates, and former students. She taught close to 1,200 students during her career and many of her students remained in contact with her. She taught long enough that she taught several of her previous students' children. She said, "I have been able to spend my life with a select and exceptional group of people - children. Every day of teaching has been a pleasure and every day has been a new adventure. I hope I have contributed a love of learning to each child I have taught. It was so exciting to teach children how to read and to try to instill in each child a love of books and reading. All subjects were fun to teach, especially art and Spanish." LaRae received the Service to Education Award from the American Falls Education Foundation. She was also honored by the American Falls School District with a Golden Pride Award for outstanding "above and beyond" service to the children of Hillcrest Elementary School. She dedicated many quality years to children of the district who were fortunate enough to be in her classroom. Her students will always remember her ability to teach art and creativity to every individual. She was a member of the Omega Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority since 1967, serving as President and winning several awards for her service during her membership. LaRae married Ivan Hilton in August of 1962 and they were married for 15 years. He died August 3, 1983. She married Bob Rouse on August 28, 1985. He died June 13, 2019. LaRae was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her favorite calling was teaching in Primary. She loved the children, and they loved her. LaRae was an accomplished oil painter and was a member of the Pocatello Art Center for over 20 years. Her other hobbies included collecting and reading science fiction and collecting and listening to jazz. LaRae is survived by her brother Derl (Brenda) Pratt of Loveland, Colorado, and by many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 42 Princeton Avenue in Pocatello. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S, 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
