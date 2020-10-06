Joyce Ross N. Ross Joyce N. Ross, 96, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away, September 30, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and her family. Joyce was born March 12, 1924 in Levan, Utah to Ellis & Ethel Johnson Bosh. She was raised with her four brothers in King Hill, Idaho, where she attended school. On March 12, 1942 she married Robert E. Ross on her 18th birthday in Gooding, Idaho. Robert and Joyce made their home in Glenns Ferry, Idaho where they farmed for several years. She moved to Pocatello where Robert worked for the Railroad and Simplot. She worked at the National Laundry and 18 years at a local meat packing plant. She enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, and wintering in Arizona. Her true love was spending time with her family. She is survived by: her son, George (Cynthia) Ross, Polson, MT; two daughters, Judy Ross Wolfley, Rupert, ID, and Nancy (Richard) Carlsen, Pocatello; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert Ross; parents, Ellis and Ethel Bosh; brothers, Gerald, Doyle, Norman, and Clayton Bosh and their spouses. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 9th at 2pm in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens 2864 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
