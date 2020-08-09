LaVon "Buster" Rose Rock Rose LaVon "Buster" Rock Rose, 91, passed away peacefully, at home on August 6, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1929 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho where he spent half of his life. In the 60 's he transferred to Pocatello with the Union Pacific Railroad. On New Year's Eve, 1971, he married his 'Hunny' Ruby Bittick. They made the cutest couple! In 1991, Buster retired after dedicating 47 years to the Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed his family and taking them to the mountains for camping, fishing, and riding dirt bikes as well as hunting. Buster is survived by his wife, Ruby Rose; sons, Michael Rose and Steven Rose; daughter, Karleen Linford; grandkids, Karleen Doty, Katina Johnson, and Kandy Rose; and great-grandkids, Thomas, Jami, Tylan and Riley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn and Edna Rose; brother, Daryl Rose; sisters, Sally Bosh and Wilma Armitage; sons, Gary Rose and Jim Gerke Jr.; and grandson, Kody Crystal. A special thank you to Heritage Home Health and Hospice. A Graveside Memorial will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
