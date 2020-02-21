John Rosales D. Rosales On February 16, 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer, John Dominguez Rosales passed away at his home with his wife, Dianne and family by his side. John was born in Shelley, Idaho on March 30, 1936, to Epigmenio Jimenez. Rosales and Patrosinia Dominguez Rosales The first six years of his life, the family lived and worked on the farms in Shelley, Idaho. He had fond memories working in the fields with his Dad and learned to drive a truck at the age of five. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1942. John attended the schools in Pocatello, Idaho. He loved to play baseball, marbles and hanging out with his friends. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the United States Army. John served our country for many years. His tour of duties took him to Korea, Japan, Germany, Honduras and two tours in Vietnam as the war escalated. In 1964 while in Vietnam he received "The Expert Shooter" award. John rarely, if ever, commented on his experiences during these times. He was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army on December 6, 1965. When he came home he then enlisted in the Army Reserves. John met and married Patricia L. Barrett in 1957 while he was stationed in Fort Holabird, Maryland . Their son, Richard Barrett Rosales was born in Bad Cannstatt, Germany. They were later divorced. John met Betty Ong, and a son, Kenneth Ong was born. Prior to his second tour in Vietnam, he met and married Elizabeth Louis and they had two sons Juan Carlos and Julian Dominguez. They were later divorced. John met Anne Cordon Holbrook, they were married in December, 1972. They opened and operated "Johnny's Bar", their daughter Jonnie Jo was born during this time. After they closed the bar, John went to work for the U. S. Post Office in Pocatello, Idaho. Anne passed away in 1996. John then met Diane Goodrich in 1998; they were married on December 15, 1999. After John retired from the US Post Office, John and Dianne enjoyed spending time together. Some of their favorite summers were spent at Devil's Creek. They enjoyed camping with family, fishing at Chesterfield Reservoir, spending time with friends, as well as spending precious time with his family, children, and grandchildren. From time to time he loved a little verbal sparring, never afraid to express his opinion. He was kind and caring to those in need. He will be loved and missed. John is survived by his wife Dianne; daughter, Jonnie Jo (Ben Yancey) Rosales of Pocatello, Idaho; Sons, Kenneth Ong of Ashburn, Virginia; Juan Carlos (Stacie) Rosales and Julian Dominguez (Rhonda) Rosales of Las Vegas, Nevada. Brother, Epigmenio J. Rosales Jr., sisters ; Alice (Thorvan) Patten, Michalene (Scott) Paul, Teresa Timpson of Pocatello, Idaho; Marie (Randy) Robbins of Grace, Idaho, and Linda Miller of Irving, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son, Richard Barrett Rosales, an infant daughter, sisters; Patrosinia R. Stone and Rhea Rita Masad; and brother, George Phillip Rosales. The family will receive friends at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N. 12th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at 12 noon. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors. The family would like to express their thanks to Solace Hospice.
