Rosa Susan Kimball Rosa Susan Kimball Rosa passed away from natural causes on September 13, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Leah Kimball, her brother Jay (Sandy) Anderson, her nephew Lyle Anderson, and her first grandchild, Britain Jacobson. She leaves to mourn, with full and grateful hearts, her husband Frank, her children, Davis Jacobson (Heather), Hailey Rosa Kotter (Daniel), Elisabeth Rosa (Cory) Quest Rosa (Liz); her step-children Frankie Rosa (Mandy) and Heather Rosa Schlenker (Linden ) ; and her grandchildren Michael Prudhomme (Drea), Riley Schlenker, MadaLynn Wright Castillo (Rudy), Blakely Castillo, Bello Rosa, Aliya, Wyatt and Lucy Kotter, and Journey Rosa. Susie is also mourned by her brother's children, Craig (Josephine) and Carolyn Anderson, and by the extended Jacobson and Rosa families. Services will be held at Caldwell Park LDS Chapel, located at 135 S 7th Avenue Pocatello ID, on Friday, September 30th at 4:00 P.M. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to services. Additional services will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 248 N Arthur Pocatello ID, on Saturday, October 1st at 11:00 A.M. To share memories or condolences with the family, please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com
