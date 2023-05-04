Jacob "Jake" Romriell- Tyler Romriell, 32, passed away on April 30, 2023. A funeral will be held on Saturday at noon at the Gwen Ward Chapel in Pocatello. A viewing will be held Friday night from 6-8 pm at Wilks in Chubbuck and again from 10:30-11:45 am, prior to the funeral at the church on Saturday.

