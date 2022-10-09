Elaine Rogers Lucille Rogers It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved and beautiful mother, Elaine Lucille Christoffersen Rogers who passed away peacefully in Pocatello on the afternoon of October 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 10, 1936 in Daniels, Idaho to Melvin Oscar and Hannah Lucille Christoffersen. She was the 2nd of three children. Mom grew up in Malad, graduating from Malad High School in 1954. She participated in the music program playing the clarinet and was a member of the Malad High School band. In 1954 she met Russel Rogers and they married on September 3, 1955 in Malad, ID and sealed their marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. They made their home in Pocatello and raised two sons and two daughters. Mom created a home with unconditional love, and support which became a safe haven for her children from life's storms. Mom was a beautiful pianist and filled our home with music. She was a beacon of light to her family and others who she served unselfishly. Family was everything to mom and she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and never forgot a birthday, or a special event even during her recent illness and ensured these occasions were acknowledged and celebrated. Mom was a lover of life and enjoyed celebrating and making every holiday special. She taught us by her strong example of "family first" always making her family the highest priority. She is and will always be our sunshine on a cloudy day. During her life, she worked as a dental aide, a telephone operator for Mountain Bell, an Avon Representative for over 51 years becoming a member of the Avon's President's Club receiving highest honors, awards, and recognition for her top sales. She was selling Avon up to recent months. She was an election judge in Bannock County from 1982-2013 working both city and county elections. She loved her work as an election judge upholding the highest integrity and ethical standards in her precinct. She was a cashier at Cowboy Hitching Post during the 1990's. Mom was outgoing and had a bubbly personality making friends easily from all walks of life. Mom loved people and people loved mom. During the winter months she spent in Long Beach, CA. Mom loved the California lifestyle and spent many hours at the beach enjoying the ocean and sunshine. Mom worked extremely hard and taught us the value of work. She taught us the importance of love and forgiveness and to live our best life. Mom encountered severe health issues in the last year of her life but faced it with courage, strength and determination keeping a smile on her face and a song in her heart. We will always remember and dearly miss her hugs, smiles, outgoing personality, laughs, phone calls, Facebook likes and posts and the AMAZING MOTHER that she was to each of us. Mom, we love you! She is survived by her children: son, Kim Rogers (Jan); daughters, Kristie Berezay, Karalee Robinson (John); son, Darren Rogers (Byron Barker). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jason Robinson (Tiffani); Justin Robinson (Brittnie); Kayla Berezay; Brittney Lewis (Ernie); Brett Berezay (Meghan); BreAnne Robertshaw (Steven); and 18 great grandchildren; Brayden, Brook, Brigham, Braylee, Aiden, Madilynn, Mitchell, Haydin, Hadlee, Harper, Hudson, Paislie, Emrie, Addison, Indie, Chelsea, Austin, and Piper. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russel, parents, Melvin and Hannah and one brother Lavar. Friends may visit with family on Monday,October 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Avenue, Pocatello. A celebration of life is planned for Tuesday, October 11, at 12 p.m. at the Cedar 2nd Ward, 550 West Cedar. Friends may call upon family one-hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. A livestream and recording will be available on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery (Section 55E) in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
