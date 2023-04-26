Donald Rogers Ralph Rogers In the words of Lewis and Clark - Scenes of visionary enchantment would never have an end.
Therefore living in both worlds, the mountains of Idaho and on the coast of Oregon was a dream for Don and therefore became a sweet, successful reality.
Donald Ralph Rogers was born on March 6,1945 in Needles, California and passed way on September 08, 2022 in Gleneden Beach, Oregon.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Connie Rogers of Nampa, ID.
Don is lovingly survived by his wife and college sweetheart Linda Rae (Flagg) Rogers of 56 years and Children, Teresa “Terri” Catherine Campbell (Jon Stoner) of Pocatello, ID and Darin Donald Rogers of Meridian, ID. Grandchildren Kayla (Campbell) Gallegos, Kristin Campbell, and Paige Eldridge. Great grandchildren, Carter and Cora Gallegos. And his two sisters, Diane (Gerald) Duffy, Oxnard, CA, and Geriane (Jeffrey) Waufle Las Vegas, Nevada.
Don was blessed with visiting his entire immediate family and several special friends just prior to his death. He also spent time with his two sisters Diane and Gerianne as well as other family members who made him laugh, smile and frown. He was a gift to all who knew him.
His greatest joy was his family and sharing his love of history, traveling the United States, fly fishing on the Snake and Madison Rivers, watching nature change, walking on the beach and riding four wheelers outside his cabin in Island Park near Yellowstone.
Don graduated in 1963 from Nampa High School and was active in drama his junior and senior year. He attended Idaho State University and earned a BA in drama with an emphasis in technical theater. Don worked at KBGL/KISU the public television station from around 1970 to 1982 as producer and station manager and helped set the station up. Don went on to work at Bannock Regional Medical Center as Public Relations Director and started Pocatello’s first infant car seat program, a pastoral care program with volunteer clergy , the Teddy Bear Clinic, Bubble Gum Run and was instrumental in creating Idaho’s first hospital based Life Flight EMS helicopter service.
A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Friday, May 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in Gleneden Beach, Oregon at the Gleneden Beach Community Center.
“Ocian in view! O! The Joy…Great joy in the camp we are now in view of the Ocian, the great Pacific Octean which we have been So long anxious to See.”
