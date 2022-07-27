Deborah Rogers Kay Rogers A most beautiful soul, Deborah "Debbie" K. Rogers, 63, much beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece and friend, passed away from Multiple Myeloma on Saturday, July 16 surrounded by loving family. Debbie was born in Washington DC and raised in Pocatello, Idaho where she grew up with lots of extended family. She graduated in Soda Springs, Idaho and started a job soon after at Union Pacific Railroad. While there, she met her sweetheart and husband David Rogers. Together they had their sweet daughter Whitney. As a family, they loved sharing meals, playing games, cheering on the Huskers and traveling. Debbie was an amazing cook and expressed her love by sharing meals, recipes and goodies with her family, friends and neighbors. She was a dog lover and enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, and gardening. She was the center and heart of her extended family because of the time and love she gave to others through thoughtful and encouraging words, cards and gifts that she sent to everyone. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her husband David, daughter Whitney (Mark) Schmaltz, mother Shirley Carver, sisters Sherrie Springsteed and Tammie (Dallas) Archibald, father-in-law John Rogers, sisters-in-law Marnie (Rod) Price and Cindy (Marv) Steely and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, a few aunts and uncles, dear friend Pat Hines, best friend Patches, mother-in -law Carol Rogers, and father Leonard Seegrist. An Idaho Celebration of Life is Saturday, July 30 at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 215 N 18th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho Debbie's family would like to thank Dr. Michalski and the gracious staff at the Nebraska Cancer Specialists for their expert and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on her behalf. For more details visit www.Bramanmortuary.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.