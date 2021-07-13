Rodriguez Roy R. Rodriguez Roy Rodriguez, 82, of Pocatello, passed away on June 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Sat, July 17, 2021 at The Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 524 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello. A luncheon will follow. Memories & Condolences may be left at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Top Soil Sand Gravel
Home Repair Services